Health

Coronavirus: 2 City of Kawartha Lakes police officers in self-isolation due to suspected exposure

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 11:48 am
Updated March 30, 2020 12:36 pm
Two City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers are in self-isolation due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
Two City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers are currently in self-isolation following suspected exposure to COVID-19, the service said Monday.

Police say on Saturday two officers arrested a man for an alleged domestic assault in Lindsay. The service says the officers — members of the uniform branch — were removed from duty following their interaction with the accused.

READ MORE: Ontario police forces adjust non-emergency services to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

“The officers will remain off-duty in self-isolation while they are tested for COVID-19,” Sgt. Dave Murtha said.

Murtha say based on information the man provided, there is “reason to suspect” that he has COVID-19.

The suspect was later charged with assault; mischief to property under $5,000; break and enter; theft under $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance of bail. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. 

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were released.

The service says it is responding to an increasing number of complaints from the public regarding COVID-19 related issues. If you have questions about what will be open, or the impacts to your business or employment,call the “Stop the Spread Business Information Line” at 1-888-444-3659 or obtain more information by visiting the Government of Ontario website

How are first responders in Peterborough staying safe?
