Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

uOttawa dorm to house 65 people at risk of contracting coronavirus

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 12:30 pm
Updated March 30, 2020 12:37 pm
About 65 Ottawa residents at-risk of contracting the novel coronavirus are moving into this University of Ottawa dorm on King Edward Avenue downtown on Monday so they can self-isolate, according to the school.
About 65 Ottawa residents at-risk of contracting the novel coronavirus are moving into this University of Ottawa dorm on King Edward Avenue downtown on Monday so they can self-isolate, according to the school. Screenshot / Google Maps Street View

About 65 people from Ottawa families at-risk of contracting the novel coronavirus are moving into a University of Ottawa residence downtown starting on Monday, after the school said it agreed to a request from the City of Ottawa to house them.

“Our teams have collaborated together with energy and agility to support the community in these difficult times,” said Marc-Antoine Joly, the university’s associate vice-president of facilities, in a news release Sunday.

University and College residences could be used for front line health-care workers and COVID-19 patients
University and College residences could be used for front line health-care workers and COVID-19 patients

In the statement, the school said some of those 65 residents may have been exposed to people who carry the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19.

Others are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and need to be housed “quickly” so they can self-isolate, the university said.

READ MORE: Carleton University, Algonquin College postpone convocation events over coronavirus pandemic

Story continues below advertisement

The residents are moving into the school’s dorm at 585 King Edward Ave., located between Laurier Avenue and Osgoode Street, right beside the main university campus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The low-rise dorm wasn’t in use when the city reached out to the school about using it and facilities “performed the marathon task of cleaning and preparing the apartments” so the at-risk residents could move in Monday, according to uOttawa.

READ MORE: Renfrew County reports 1st death linked to coronavirus, 2nd confirmed case

As of Sunday, Ottawa’s public health unit said there are 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, including two “institutional outbreaks” at separate retirement homes.

Global News has reached out to the City of Ottawa for more information about the arrangement.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ottawa newsCity of OttawaUniversity of Ottawauottawacoronavirus in Ottawaottawa coronavirus casesOttawa COVID-19 casespeople self-isolating in uOttawa dormpeople self-isolating in uOttawa residenceuOttawa housing vulnerable people in residence
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.