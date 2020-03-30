Peterborough man charged with assault involving long-term care employee: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an incident at a long-term care home on Friday night, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a long-term care home around 8:40 p.m. for a report that a man had allegedly assaulted a staff member.

As a result of the investigation, Russell James Kennedy, 71, was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 3.

Spike in seniors' deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario long-term care homes

