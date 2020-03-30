Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with assault involving long-term care employee: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 30, 2020 11:41 am
Peterborough police have charged a man with assault following a reported incident at a long-term care home on Friday.
Peterborough police have charged a man with assault following a reported incident at a long-term care home on Friday. Getty Images

A Peterborough man has been charged with assault following an incident at a long-term care home on Friday night, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were dispatched to a long-term care home around 8:40 p.m. for a report that a man had allegedly assaulted a staff member.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a war zone’ — Coronavirus deaths at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home climb to 9

As a result of the investigation, Russell James Kennedy, 71, was arrested and charged with assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 3.

Spike in seniors’ deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario long-term care homes
Spike in seniors’ deaths amid COVID-19 outbreak in Ontario long-term care homes
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceLong-term CarePeterborough crimePeterborough assaultlong-term care homePeterborough long-term carePeterborough long-term care home
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.