Outdoor assessment centre set to open in Penticton

Rather than visiting a doctor’s office, some Penticton residents will soon be receiving medical care outdoors.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice announced an “outdoor assessment centre” will open Monday in the parking lot of McLaren Park Arena.

The organization emphasized the site will not provide COVID-19 testing.

Instead, it will allow patients who need in-person medical care to see a doctor or nurse practitioner.

The service will be by appointment only.

Patients who do not need to be seen in-person, will not be referred to the assessment centre.

The local division of family practice said when patients call their family doctors or walk-in clinic those that can be served through a video or phone appointment will be treated that way.

However, if a patient needs to be seen in-person, the organization said, that’s when they will be referred to the assessment centre.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice said the outdoor centre is aimed at creating a safer environment for both patients and medical staff.