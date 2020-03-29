Halifax police investigate hit and run vehicle collision in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they’re received a report Sunday of a car that struck a utility pole in the 200 block of Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

The utility pole was sheered off at the base, said police.

“Witnesses reported a black Ford Mustang with a male driver and female passenger struck the pole and then continued driving North on Victoria Road,” police said in a press release.

Patrol officers searched the area but could not locate the black Mustang or occupants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a new model Black Ford Mustang with front and rear end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016 or to send an anonymous to Crime Stoppers.