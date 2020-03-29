Menu

Crime

High-risk sex offender wanted on Saskatchewan-wide warrant

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 29, 2020 1:52 pm
Jason Thorne has a criminal history of re-offending and poses a high risk for acts of sexual offending against female children.
Photo courtesy of Regina Police Service

A high-risk sex offender is wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, say the Regina Police Service.

Jason Paul Thorne, 43, who has a history of sexual offences and re-offending, was living in Regina as of March 20 following his statutory release.

READ MORE: Regina police arrest high-risk offender following conditional release

Police allege that just before midnight on March 27, he cut off his electronic monitoring device and left his Regina residence.

Police say he poses a high risk for sexual offences against young girls.

Thorne is described as 5’9”, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium build and having brown eyes and black hair.

READ MORE: Regina police ‘equipped’ for coronavirus, asking public to limit station visits

Anyone who sees Thorne is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Criminal record checks now required to change name in Saskatchewan
Criminal record checks now required to change name in Saskatchewan
