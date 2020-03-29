High-risk sex offender wanted on Saskatchewan-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A high-risk sex offender is wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, say the Regina Police Service.

Jason Paul Thorne, 43, who has a history of sexual offences and re-offending, was living in Regina as of March 20 following his statutory release.

Police allege that just before midnight on March 27, he cut off his electronic monitoring device and left his Regina residence.

Police say he poses a high risk for sexual offences against young girls.

Thorne is described as 5’9”, weighing 170 pounds, with a medium build and having brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who sees Thorne is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

1:32 Criminal record checks now required to change name in Saskatchewan Criminal record checks now required to change name in Saskatchewan