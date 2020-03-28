Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada may face legal trouble for turning away asylum seekers coming from U.S.: advocates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2020 5:36 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Blair says individuals irregularly crossing Canadian border will be screened
WATCH: Coronavirus outbreak: Blair says individuals irregularly crossing Canadian border will be screened

Refugee advocates say Canada could be in legal hot water if the United States deports asylum seekers turned away from Canada as part of a broader deal with the U.S. to close the border to all but non-essential traffic.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that anyone crossing into the country at the Canada-U.S. border on foot to claim asylum will be turned away — one measure included in the temporary border deal to combat the spread of COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

U.S. border officials told the news outlet Reuters this week any illegal migrants who cannot be returned to Canada or Mexico will be returned to their country of origin.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Asylum seekers irregularly crossing to Canada will be screened

Alex Neve, secretary general at Amnesty International Canada, says Canada should be concerned about the legal culpability this move could place upon Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s international obligations on refugees include a commitment to “non-refoulement” — not sending refugees back to countries where they could face torture or persecution.

Neve says if a refugee turned away by Canada is later deported to a country where they are harmed, Canada could be considered complicit in this outcome and therefore legally liable.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday she is holding “urgent” discussions with U.S. officials over this issue, saying she wants assurances that refugees returned by Canada to the U.S. will not face refoulement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19Refugees Canadaasylum seekers canadaborder crossers Canadaasylum seekers coronavirus canadaborder crossers coronavirus canadarefoulement canada
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.