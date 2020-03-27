Alberta MLAs to be called back to legislature Tuesday to debate COVID-19 legislation

Send this page to someone via email

Government House Leader Jason Nixon will call Alberta MLAs back to the legislature next week to debate legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government announced in a news release Friday.

Nixon will call MLAs back to the legislature Tuesday. Legislation that will be debated will also look at how to support Albertans and the province’s economic future as it grapples with the novel coronavirus health crisis.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times for Albertans, but our government is here to guide our province through the COVID-19 pandemic with a steady hand,” Nixon said.

“We will be reconvening the legislature in order to make further changes to legislation that will ensure we are protecting our most vulnerable and creating the conditions for Alberta’s economy to rebound after the worst of the pandemic is over.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The government said it will collaborate with the Official Opposition in order to ensure MLAs stay healthy and follow guidelines laid out by the province’s chief medical officer of health on how to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“The health and safety of members and all Albertans is our highest priority at this time,” the government said.

READ MORE: ‘Our goal is to try and keep the chamber open’: Nixon on Alberta legislature sittings

Watch below: (From March 19, 2020) Government house leader Jason Nixon explains to reporters why the Alberta legislature is adjourned until Friday, March 20.

16:41 Jason Nixon to explain why the Alberta legislature is adjourned until Friday Jason Nixon to explain why the Alberta legislature is adjourned until Friday

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta had recorded 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the province have been linked to the pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis has also seen large companies in Alberta announce significant layoffs, smaller businesses struggle and the price of oil fall to spectacularly low levels.

READ MORE: Oil price crash expected to hit thermal oilsands production in Western Canada

Watch below: Some recent Global News videos about oil prices.