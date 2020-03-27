No one hurt in Pembina Highway apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

No one was hurt after a fire in a 14-storey apartment building Friday.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after noon to 3030 Pembina Highway. When they got there, a second alarm was called, which generally happens when dealing with a high-rise fire.

Crews found smoke pouring from the building, and they launched an offensive attack. The fire was under control half an hour later.

Pembina Highway northbound was closed Friday due to a fire at 3030 Pembina Hwy. Submitted

The suite where the fire started was the most damaged, but other parts of the building suffered minor smoke and water damage, said city officials.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was hurt, although one person was treated on scene. Most people have been allowed to return to their suites and the rest will be able to return shortly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no current damage estimate.

0:35 Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp