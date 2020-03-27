Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Coronavirus: Edmonton police see ‘hate-related graffiti’ directed at Asian community

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 3:39 pm
Updated March 27, 2020 3:41 pm
Calgary immigrant agency concerned about ‘blatantly racist’ comments related to coronavirus outbreak
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 10): A Calgary group that helps new immigrants says it’s hearing about more incidents of insensitive comments directed at people from a Chinese background over the coronavirus. Gil Tucker has more.

Several incidents of hate-related graffiti have been reported to the Edmonton Police Service during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An EPS spokesperson said a couple of these hateful messages have been “directed towards the Asian community since March 17.”

READ MORE: Asian grocers continue to fight false rumours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Graffiti was painted on a fence and on a tarp under a small ravine bridge that referenced the coronavirus and China, Scott Pattison said.

He said, from his understanding, the graffiti was quickly removed.

Asian community targets of racism following coronavirus outbreak: experts
Asian community targets of racism following coronavirus outbreak: experts

Police are asking members of the public to report any potential hate-related incidents to EPS immediately.

READ MORE: Councillor condemns hateful graffiti spray-painted in southwest Edmonton neighbourhood

“There is zero tolerance for hate-related behaviour in our community, regardless if we’re in the middle of a pandemic or not,” Pattison stressed.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are certainly challenging times for our society, though it should be a time when we’re all pulling together as a community, and not looking to divide.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeRacismAlberta CoronavirusEdmonton coronavirusracist graffitiEdmonton Graffitihate-related crimehate-related graffiti
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.