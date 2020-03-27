Coronavirus: Edmonton police see ‘hate-related graffiti’ directed at Asian community

Send this page to someone via email

Several incidents of hate-related graffiti have been reported to the Edmonton Police Service during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

An EPS spokesperson said a couple of these hateful messages have been “directed towards the Asian community since March 17.”

Graffiti was painted on a fence and on a tarp under a small ravine bridge that referenced the coronavirus and China, Scott Pattison said.

He said, from his understanding, the graffiti was quickly removed.

Police are asking members of the public to report any potential hate-related incidents to EPS immediately.

“There is zero tolerance for hate-related behaviour in our community, regardless if we’re in the middle of a pandemic or not,” Pattison stressed.

“These are certainly challenging times for our society, though it should be a time when we’re all pulling together as a community, and not looking to divide.”

