Dua Lipa releases ‘Future Nostalgia,’ a disco-pop revival album

Three years after releasing her self-titled debut album, Dua Lipa is back with Future Nostalgia — the highly anticipated followup.

Following the release of the record’s first three singles, Don’t Start Now, Physical and Break My Heart, the London, England-born musician dropped Future Nostalgia on Friday.

Along with those hit tracks, the album features eight additional offerings that were all written by the 24-year-old.

As suggested in the album title, Future Nostalgia blends sonic elements from the past with those of the modern pop genre.

Thank you to all friends old and new, to love, happiness and keeping an open heart. WELCOME TO #FutureNostalgia 🔐🌕💛 out now on all streaming services!!!!!!https://t.co/4n2EIZS1w2 pic.twitter.com/hU03F7owZR — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

From 1970s disco hits to ’80s pop anthems, Lipa sprinkles tinges of her own influences on the 37-minute album, while also incorporating some of the signature sounds she became famous for on her 2017 breakthrough.

“When I started Future Nostalgia, I had a couple people be like, ‘All right, you sure this is what you want to do?'” she told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe prior to the album’s release. “Because obviously it is so different from the last record and the last record had the success it did, but I felt, as an artist, I had to grow and I had to mature.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, while still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said in another interview, according to Metro.

Dua Lipa performs onstage during the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on Nov. 3, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After postponing her upcoming U.K. and European tour as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — days prior to the release of Future Nostalgia — Lipa took to Instagram Live expressing inner conflict about releasing the album in the midst of a global health crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been a little bit conflicted about whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering,” she said. “I’m not sure if I’m even doing the right thing.

“I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light. I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope I make you proud.”

While the release comes during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the British pop star’s fans seemed over the moon with excitement after hearing it.

“Dua Lipa out here giving us the album we deserve during this crisis,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Here’s what some other Twitter users had to say about Future Nostalgia:

#FutureNostalgia is simply the best thing I've heard from this 2020 so far.

🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

Sorry I don't make the rules, Dua Lipa does them. — p o l t e a g e i s t 🐍 (@zmbielandtwotap) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

#FutureNostalgia is pure pop perfection and the soundtrack we need in isolation. @DUALIPA’s bold retro sound is focused, funky, and fucking FUN, propelling this album into the modern disco pantheon alongside Madonna, Robyn, Daft Punk, and Kylie. I am very gay, so I am very right. pic.twitter.com/UyMpS1nAug — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 27, 2020

Just want to thank you @DUALIPA for gracing us with this amazing new music 👌🏻 #FutureNostalgia 👏🏻 — KirstyLouise 🤍 (@kirstyshaw92) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Actual footage of me listening to Levitating and Love Again by @DUALIPA on #FutureNostalgia pic.twitter.com/LpAU3Mvwku — Ruan Makin (@ryan_makin) March 27, 2020

Dam @DUALIPA really making non skip albums lol but future nostalgia really good I cant choose a fav song — 𝒦𝐼𝒩𝒢 𝒜𝒮𝐻🤴🏿🔥💯 (@Filmster_Boy) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa’s #FutureNostalgia is absolute perfection‼️ Not a single song that is skippable! This is one of the greatest pop albums of all time and I will stand by that no matter what. My personal favs are: Physical, Pretty Please, Love Again, Break My Heart, & Boys Will Be Boys 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/98GEgtys2M — Jai Ramos (@jaioramos) March 27, 2020

@DUALIPA is coming for every pop star. Literally has her foot on everyone’s neck! #FutureNostalgia YOU 👏🏽 DID 👏🏽 THAT!!! — Johnny Wynn (@jjglamoore) March 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Miss Dua Lipa just delivered THE pop album of the year,” tweeted another.

Dua Lipa was set to return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) for her second appearance on the show in its March 28 comeback. However, the weekly late-night sketch show — part of the extensive and ever-expanding roster of entertainment productions affected by COVID-19 — announced on March 16 that it would “no longer resume production until further notice.”

As a result of the health crisis, it seems fans won’t see Lipa for quite some time.

She has not scheduled any upcoming North American tour dates, but her previously affected U.K./European shows have been rescheduled to January and February of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Tour dates, updates and additional information can be found through the official Dua Lipa website.

Future Nostalgia is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Future Nostalgia — Full tracklist:

Future Nostalgia Don’t Start Now Cool Physical Levitating Pretty Please Hallucinate Love Again Break My Heart Good In Bed Boys Will Be Boys