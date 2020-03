Send this page to someone via email

For the sixth time this March, Nova Scotians are waking up to cheaper gas.

The new minimum price for self serve regular is 64.1 cents, 7.5 cents cheaper than this time last week.

The price of diesel, however, rose by 1.2 cents to 84 cents per litre.

At the beginning of March, Nova Scotians were paying a minimum of $1.059 cents per litre for gasoline, which means prices at the pumps have dropped by a total of 41.8 cents in just four weeks.