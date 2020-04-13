Send this page to someone via email

The Global News Future of Work series presented by BC LNG Alliance is an in-depth look at the changing nature of employment during this epic time and how those who are affected could transform workplaces in the long term.

READ MORE: Future of Work 2019

From industries that are still hiring to those that could lead the recovery, the series will cover how people can transfer skills to new jobs that are proving to be essential.

Tune into Global News starting April 13 for more details.

Story continues below advertisement