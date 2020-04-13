Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Economy

Global News Future of Work

By Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 11:42 am

The Global News Future of Work series presented by BC LNG Alliance is an in-depth look at the changing nature of employment during this epic time and how those who are affected could transform workplaces in the long term.

READ MORE: Future of Work 2019

From industries that are still hiring to those that could lead the recovery, the series will cover how people can transfer skills to new jobs that are proving to be essential.

Tune into Global News starting April 13 for more details.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Future Of WorkBC Future of WorkFuture of Work 2020Global News Future of Work
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.