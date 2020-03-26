Halifax’s winter parking ban will not be enforced overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax says it has no plans to enforce its winter parking ban on Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Despite a forecast of light snow along with periods of a mix of snow and rain, the Halifax Regional Municipality says it will not be enforcing its overnight parking ban.

A news release from the municipality says that the decision was made after “careful review and consideration regarding the increased demand for on-street parking surrounding healthcare facilities.”

But the HRM is reminding residents that the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act allows vehicles to be ticketed or towed at any time if they are deemed to be obstructing snow removal.

The municipality noted that “no proactive ticketing or towing will occur during this weather event.”

Residents are being asked to be considerate when choosing where to park their vehicles Thursday night.