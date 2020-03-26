No injuries after fire destroys cottage in Kennisis Lake area north of Haliburton: fire chief

No one was injured after a fire destroyed a cottage north of Haliburton early Wednesday, according to local fire officials.
According to Dysart et al Fire Department Chief Mike Iles, crews were called around 1:20 a.m. to a reported structure fire on Wilkinson Road along Kennisis Lake, about 30 kilometres north of Haliburton.
Iles said the fire was reported by a motorist in the area who said smoke was coming from the eaves of a cottage.
The fire chief says that when crews arrived around 2 a.m., they discovered a four-season cottage engulfed in flames.
Firefighters deployed initial attack lines to protect two nearby cottages and utilized the lake as a water source, Iles said.
No one was home at the time, the fire chief said.
Crews, including seven fire trucks and 21 firefighters, remained on the scene until 5:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is pegged at $350,000, Iles said Thursday morning.
