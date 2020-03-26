Menu

Canada

No injuries after fire destroys cottage in Kennisis Lake area north of Haliburton: fire chief

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:15 am
Updated March 26, 2020 10:18 am
Fire destroyed a cottage on Kennisis Lake near Haliburton on Wednesday.
No one was injured after a fire destroyed a cottage north of Haliburton early Wednesday, according to local fire officials.

According to Dysart et al Fire Department Chief Mike Iles, crews were called around 1:20 a.m. to a reported structure fire on Wilkinson Road along Kennisis Lake, about 30 kilometres north of Haliburton.

READ MORE: 2 dead following morning house fire in northern part of City of Kawartha Lakes — OPP

Iles said the fire was reported by a motorist in the area who said smoke was coming from the eaves of a cottage.

The fire chief says that when crews arrived around 2 a.m., they discovered a four-season cottage engulfed in flames.

Firefighters deployed initial attack lines to protect two nearby cottages and utilized the lake as a water source, Iles said.

Damage is pegged at $350,000 following a cottage fire north of Haliburton.
No one was home at the time, the fire chief said.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews, including seven fire trucks and 21 firefighters, remained on the scene until 5:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage is pegged at $350,000, Iles said Thursday morning.

