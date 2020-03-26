Drugs seized, 4 arrested following investigation in Cobourg: police

Four people have been arrested as part of a drug investigation involving police in Cobourg and Port Hope after officers reportedly seized a quantity of drugs on Wednesday night.
As part of an ongoing, enhanced enforcement strategy targeting illegal drug activity, the Cobourg and Port Hope police services’ criminal investigations branches executed a search warrant at an Albert Street address in Cobourg on Wednesday, police say.
According to officers, a man and woman were arrested at the location.
Police say officers seized an estimated $1,300 worth of drugs, including 0.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.16 grams of cocaine and 0.08 grams of fentanyl. Investigators also reportedly seized $1,883.15 in cash and an expandable, police-style baton.
A second street-level arrest in association with the investigation also led to the arrest of two other men, police say.
Erin Rutherford, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) and failure to comply with a recognizance.
Wallace Munro Jr., 28, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of failure to comply with probation.
Jaleel Ritchie, 20, of Ajax, was charged with the possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Jamome Walker, 24, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.
In consultation with the Cobourg Crown attorney’s office and based on its COVID-19 response, all four of the accused were released on undertakings with strict conditions to appear at a court date in June, police said on Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. John Linney by calling 905-372-6821, ext. 2229, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.
