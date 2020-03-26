Drugs seized, 4 arrested following investigation in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been arrested as part of a drug investigation involving police in Cobourg and Port Hope after officers reportedly seized a quantity of drugs on Wednesday night.

As part of an ongoing, enhanced enforcement strategy targeting illegal drug activity, the Cobourg and Port Hope police services’ criminal investigations branches executed a search warrant at an Albert Street address in Cobourg on Wednesday, police say.

According to officers, a man and woman were arrested at the location.

Police say officers seized an estimated $1,300 worth of drugs, including 0.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12.16 grams of cocaine and 0.08 grams of fentanyl. Investigators also reportedly seized $1,883.15 in cash and an expandable, police-style baton.

A second street-level arrest in association with the investigation also led to the arrest of two other men, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Erin Rutherford, 21, of Cobourg, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) and failure to comply with a recognizance.

Wallace Munro Jr., 28, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of failure to comply with probation.

Jaleel Ritchie, 20, of Ajax, was charged with the possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Jamome Walker, 24, of Brampton, was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a release order.

In consultation with the Cobourg Crown attorney’s office and based on its COVID-19 response, all four of the accused were released on undertakings with strict conditions to appear at a court date in June, police said on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. John Linney by calling 905-372-6821, ext. 2229, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

1:58 Investing in the future of Cobourg police Investing in the future of Cobourg police