Health

Coronavirus: Two Montreal Neurological Institute staff members test positive for COVID-19

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 8:34 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 8:37 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Two staff members working at the Montreal Neurological Institute have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the hospital confirmed.

The hospital says it was notified over the weekend by MUHC Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, a second member who was in close contact with the first affected also tested positive and was put in quarantine.

“Again, protocols established by Public Health and MUHC OHS were immediately implemented,” said a spokesperson in an email to Global News.

The hospital says steps were taken to track the contacts of the people who tested positive for the virus and that everyone in contact with them was in quarantine as of Saturday, March 21, as directed by Public Health.

Currently, the Neuro says it’s not under quarantine and does not have any patients infected with COVID-19.

“The Neuro is not accepting admissions until further notice. Our partner the MUHC has agreed to admit additional neurology patients in the meantime,” the statement read.

It is not clear if the affected staff members are doctors or were in contact with patients.

