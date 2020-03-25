Armed home invasion in Regina leads to arrest of 3 people: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three Regina men are facing numerous charges including trafficking meth after police caught them fleeing the scene of an alleged break and enter on Tuesday.

Regina police say a group of masked men were breaking into a basement window on the 1100 block of Rae Street at around 12:50 p.m. Police allege one of them had a firearm.

When officers arrived on the scene the suspects fled the scene in a speeding vehicle which hit a garbage bin then eventually stopped on the 1100 block of Wascana Street, say officials.

Police say six people fled the vehicle, three of whom were arrested.

William John Crawford, 41, Jordan Victor Kaye, 31 and Styles Crawford, 18, all of Regina were arrested. All three were jointly charged with break and enter, disguise with intent and possession of property valued less than $5,000 obtained by crime.

Kaye is additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with probation.

Crawford is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth and fentanyl and failing to comply with probation.

All three made their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate.

