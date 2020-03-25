Waterloo Public Health ends listing where public may have been exposed to coronavirus

After initially posting a couple of locations where the public may have been exposed to patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Waterloo Public Health decided to put an end to the idea of listing them.

“On Monday, we announced that we would post locations where we knew cases had visited when they were symptomatic and they have interacted with people whose identities we didn’t know,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region’s acting medical officer of health on Wednesday. “Although we thought, these were likely low-risk situations, the goal was to try to keep our community informed.”

A day later, a list was posted which included an Italian restaurant in Kitchener as well as a meeting hall in Seaforth, Ont.

The two locations were taken down later in the day and on Wednesday, Public Health announced that another 26 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Waterloo region.

Wang said the region stopped posting the list because it would be fruitless to do so as the virus is now widespread in the area.

She was asked whether Public Health wished to issue an apology to the first locations, which some may feel were unfairly singled out.

“So it was with my understanding that the owners of that establishment would be informed before the posting went up. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” Wang said “And we are very sorry about that.”

“It no longer makes sense to identify specific locations which could disproportionately single them out, as well as lead to a false sense of security for people who were not at those locations,” Wang said.

“We were finding as we were getting more cases, we were getting more indication of public places where cases were symptomatic,” she explained. “Before when we had less cases, we were able to usually be able to identify who the cases were in contact with when they were symptomatic.”

