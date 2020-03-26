Menu

Traffic

Self-isolation means 20 per cent fewer traffic collisions: MPI

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 6:30 am
MPI
Manitoba Public Insurance says collisions are down thanks to fewer cars on the roads during the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News/File

Fewer cars on Manitoba roads due to novel coronavirus safety measures mean fewer collisions — to the tune of roughly a 20 per cent reduction, according to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

MPI’s Brian Smiley told 680 CJOB that the lowered numbers are attributed to the coronavirus pandemic as more Manitobans choose to stay home.

“If you do a bit of driving through the downtown these days, rush hour is no longer called rush hour, it’s called quiet hour,” said Smiley.

READ MORE: Manitoba Public Insurance building in Winnipeg to become drive-thru coronavirus testing site

That quiet extends to people who want to renew driver’s licences, make payments, or do any other business with MPI or Autopac.

“We’re absolutely encouraging our customers to do any payments they have either online through their MPI website, or contacting their Autopac agent. They also have banking options through online banking through their financial institution,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The limited amount of driving needed during self-isolation, however, could lead to discounts for some Manitoba vehicle owners.

Smiley said there are a number of options for drivers to change their type of insurance.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“One of the options they can look at is moving from the basic Autopac program to a layup option, which covers fire and theft, and the vehicle would remain parked.

“There’s also all-purpose vs. pleasure use. We know many customers are on the all-purpose, however, if they do decide they’re not going to drive very much due to the situation with COVID(-19) we’re looking at right now, they can speak to their Autopac agent or MPI.”

READ MORE: Uber’s venture into Winnipeg ‘testimony to understanding’ of local regulations: MPI

Both options require a small fee to switch over, but Smiley said each could result in significant savings for motorists who aren’t driving — or are rarely driving — during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We aren’t sure how many customers have done that yet — our data systems run end-of-month — but we know some have done it.”

Coronavirus: Health minister wants Canadians to understand seriousness of COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Health minister wants Canadians to understand seriousness of COVID-19 crisis

Although MPI locations remain open — except the Bison Drive location, which has been converted into a drive-through coronavirus testing site — the corporation has taken a number of steps toward social isolation.

All road tests have been cancelled until further notice. MPI has also cancelled all vision and knowledge tests, and all enhanced ID interviews.

People who have travelled outside of Manitoba in the last two weeks are being asked to avoid any MPI locations until their self-quarantine period is over.

MPI is encouraging customers to #stayhome and do their part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve by making most payments available online or over the phone. But how do you know what options are available to you? Take a look at the top of your latest statement! If you have an Annual Statement of Account, most payments can be made at mpi.mb.ca/online with a credit card or through online banking with your financial institution. If you have a Renewal Notice (that says you are required to visit in person and/or need to have your photo taken for your driver’s licence), call your Autopac agent or our Contact Centre at 204-985-7000 or 1-800-665-2410 so we can help you make your payment. For more information, visit our dedicated COVID-19 page (link in our bio). #covid19mb

Car damage, deductible and demerits: MPI says avoid potholes
Car damage, deductible and demerits: MPI says avoid potholes
