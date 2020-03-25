Liberal MP Kamal Khera, who was working as nurse, tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal MP Kamal Khera announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The member for Brampton-West, who is also a registered nurse, said she began experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday night and immediately self-isolated. She found out she was positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Khera said she is still experiencing symptoms but is in “good spirits.”

A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoJKKRjKcZ — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 25, 2020

“I know that many Canadians are in worst circumstances,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Khera wrote that she had registered to help ease nurse shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak. She said she hoped it would help reduce wait times.

“As a [sic] RN there couldn’t be a more important time to give back to my community,” she said.

In response to @RNAO's call to action, I registered to help ease the nurse shortage during #COVID19. As a RN there couldn't be a more important time to give back to my community. This support can significantly reduce wait times. @canadanurses sign up here: #StepUpAndBeSmart https://t.co/kkTmrtbrC5 — Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 17, 2020

The news of her diagnosis prompted well-wishes from many of her colleagues, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Take care of yourself, Kamal. We’re all thinking of you — and hoping you get well soon,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

Khera is the first MP to test positive for the new coronavirus. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne was tested for the virus last week after experiencing flu-like symptoms, but his tests were negative.

The prime minister himself has not been tested, however he is completing 14 days of self-isolation this week after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

There are currently nearly 3,000 cases of the illness in Canada, and 29 people have died while 185 have recovered.