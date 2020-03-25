Coronavirus supports coming for media amid ad crunch: Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is about to announce supports to keep journalists working and reporting on the coronavirus crisis.

Details are coming later from the heritage minister, Trudeau said in his daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence at Rideau Cottage, where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Facing collapsing advertising revenues, one large newspaper chain in Atlantic Canada has already closed numerous publications and combined others, laying off hundreds of people.

The SaltWire Network said in a statement that the moves are to preserve money in the hopes of reopening the closed outlets later this year.

