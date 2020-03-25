Menu

Canada

Coronavirus supports coming for media amid ad crunch: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2020 11:56 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Government passes emergency COVID-19 legislation
The government won unanimous consent to quickly pass emergency legislation to free up $82 billion to help Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis. After a day of tense negotiations, MPs began debating the bill in the wee hours of morning, with a vote planned within a couple of hours. Mercedes Stephenson has more on the deal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is about to announce supports to keep journalists working and reporting on the coronavirus crisis.

Details are coming later from the heritage minister, Trudeau said in his daily appearance outside his Ottawa residence at Rideau Cottage, where he is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

READ MORE: Senators reviewing Trudeau’s $82B coronavirus support package

Facing collapsing advertising revenues, one large newspaper chain in Atlantic Canada has already closed numerous publications and combined others, laying off hundreds of people.

The SaltWire Network said in a statement that the moves are to preserve money in the hopes of reopening the closed outlets later this year.

Conservative MP Peter Kent grills Justin Trudeau on media bailout
© 2020 The Canadian Press
