53 animals, including miniature horses, rescued from farm in B.C.’s Interior, SPCA says

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is seeking financial help after rescuing 53 animals, including 36 miniature horses, from a farm in the province’s Interior.

On Tuesday, the B.C. SPCA announced the rescue, adding that six cattle, five llamas, four goats and two emus were also rescued from the farm following complaints of animal neglect.

The organization said the horses were in devastating condition, noting they had overgrown hooves and were caked in mud and riddled with lice and worms. The organization also said 20 of the mares were pregnant.

The B.C. SPCA says the miniature horses were in devastating condition and suffering hair loss due to lice. B.C. SPCA

Story continues below advertisement

“We have managed to find temporary foster homes for the animals, but the cost of their rescue and ongoing recovery is adding up quickly,” said Leiki Salumets, manager of equine and farm animal care for the B.C. SPCA.

“The world is going through unprecedented times, but unfortunately, animal cruelty has not stopped. If people are able to help, we urgently need ongoing financial support for these and other neglected and abused animals in our care.”

Salumets added that the horses range in age from one to 20-plus years and that they were suffering from malnourishment, limb and dental issues, eye problems and hair loss due to lice.

So far, he said, the horses have been dewormed, vaccinated, deloused and groomed, along with having dental exams and farrier work.

READ MORE: More Husky puppies are in the care of the SPCA in the Okanagan

“We will also be looking for permanent homes for these animals,” said Salumets.

Global News has reached out to the B.C. SPCA for more information.

In related news, the B.C. SPCA says it will be reducing its adoption fees by 50 per cent during the week of March 23 to 27.

The organization says it has nearly 550 animals awaiting new homes.

Story continues below advertisement

1:53 SPCA raids familiar home and seizes animals SPCA raids familiar home and seizes animals

“We know that homeless, abused and injured animals will continue to come into our care in the weeks and months ahead through our cruelty investigations and other emergency situations,” said B.C. SPCA communications general manager Lorie Chortyk.

“Maintaining the flow of animals into new, loving homes is critical in freeing up space and resources for the animals in most urgent need of help.”

For more information about the B.C. SPCA, click here.