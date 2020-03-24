Furby Street fire displaces 10, says City of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters had to rescue people from a burning West End apartment building after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the apartment block on Furby Street near Ellice Avenue around 8:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighters respond to apartment fire

The city says a second alarm was called due to the complexity of the fire, bringing a number of crews and apparatuses to the scene.

Most of the occupants were able to get out before crews arrived, but firefighters had to help others out to safety, according to a release from the city.

Roughly 10 people were displaced after the apartment fire. Abigail Turner/Global News

One person was assessed by paramedics at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews had the fire under control by shortly before 9:15 a.m., the city reports.

The fire has displaced roughly 10 people, and the city says its emergency social services team is working to find temporary housing for those affected.

An estimate on damage wasn’t immediately available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

1:23 The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has guidelines to follow for treating patients displaying flu symptoms, which could be COVID-19 The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has guidelines to follow for treating patients displaying flu symptoms, which could be COVID-19