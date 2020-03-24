Winnipeg School Division bus drivers delay strike vote amid coronavirus pandemic

The union representing bus drivers with the Winnipeg School Division is delaying a strike deadline for its members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members had been scheduled to hold a final strike vote Tuesday.
“Given the stress and uncertainty that everyone is going through right now, we are postponing our strike position and bargaining with Winnipeg School Division 1, until a more appropriate time,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832, in a release Tuesday.
The union said it is stepping back from a potential strike action on April 6 and will look at new bargaining dates “in the future” when both sides are able to meet.
The union represents roughly 95 bus drivers from Winnipeg School Division 1.
The union and the school division have been bargaining since October after the drivers’ contracts expired last June.
Earlier this month, 71 UFCW 832 bus drivers voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
