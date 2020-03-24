Winnipeg School Division bus drivers delay strike vote amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing bus drivers with the Winnipeg School Division is delaying a strike deadline for its members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members had been scheduled to hold a final strike vote Tuesday.

“Given the stress and uncertainty that everyone is going through right now, we are postponing our strike position and bargaining with Winnipeg School Division 1, until a more appropriate time,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832, in a release Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg School Division bus drivers vote for strike mandate

The union said it is stepping back from a potential strike action on April 6 and will look at new bargaining dates “in the future” when both sides are able to meet.

The union represents roughly 95 bus drivers from Winnipeg School Division 1.

The union and the school division have been bargaining since October after the drivers’ contracts expired last June.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, 71 UFCW 832 bus drivers voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

5:28 Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures