Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Winnipeg School Division bus drivers delay strike vote amid coronavirus pandemic

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 12:54 pm
The union representing Winnipeg School Division bus drivers have delayed a final strike vote amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The union representing Winnipeg School Division bus drivers have delayed a final strike vote amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Getty Images

The union representing bus drivers with the Winnipeg School Division is delaying a strike deadline for its members amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members had been scheduled to hold a final strike vote Tuesday.

“Given the stress and uncertainty that everyone is going through right now, we are postponing our strike position and bargaining with Winnipeg School Division 1, until a more appropriate time,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832, in a release Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg School Division bus drivers vote for strike mandate

The union said it is stepping back from a potential strike action on April 6 and will look at new bargaining dates “in the future” when both sides are able to meet.

The union represents roughly 95 bus drivers from Winnipeg School Division 1.

The union and the school division have been bargaining since October after the drivers’ contracts expired last June.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, 71 UFCW 832 bus drivers voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures
Ideas to keep kids busy during school and daycare closures

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19StrikeManitoba Healthcoronavirus in manitobaWinnipeg School Divisionmanitoba coronavirusbus driversdo i have coronavirusManitoba COVID19how many people in Manitoba have coronavirusHow do I know if I have coronavirusHow do I know if I have COVID19Do I have COVID19WSDHow many people in Winnipeg have coronavirusWinnipeg School Division bus drivers strike
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.