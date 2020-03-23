The SAQ and SQDC remain open but ask people to shop online, respect social distancing

Send this page to someone via email

The Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) and the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) will remain during the COVID-19 quarantine in Quebec, but are encouraging the public to shop online to favour social distancing.

A statement from the SAQ said that it will need to begin limiting the amount of people in its stores as crowds lined up outside several of its locations on Monday, after the Quebec government announced the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province.

The liquor commission asked that more people shop online to encourage social distancing and lessen the amount of people at its store. It also asked that the public abide by distancing measures when inside or lined up outside its businesses.

The SQDC released a similar statement on Monday, asking that the public respect distancing measures while shopping and encouraged the public to shop online.

On Saturday the liquor commission announced it would be closed on Sundays going forward, citing staff exhaustion.

The SAQ’s CEO Catherine Dagenais said on Saturday the stores have been operating with a reduced staff since the closure of schools and daycares in the province. “Our teams have been giving their all,” Dagenais said.

She added that employees need time to rest and be with their families.

— With files from The Canadian Press

