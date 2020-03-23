Wavell Street residential unit struck by gunfire, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for information after a residential unit in the city’s east end was struck by gunfire Monday morning.

Police said they responded to the scene at an unspecified residence on Wavell Street around 11:30 a.m. for a property damage complaint. There, they found evidence a firearm had been discharged into a unit, officials said.

Police have released few details about the incident. Some aspects of the investigation remain unclear, including when the residence was actually struck.

Investigators said they had no suspect information in the case as of late Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Story continues below advertisement