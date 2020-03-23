Menu

Man seriously injured in fiery Calgary crash involving postal truck

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 5:59 pm
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a postal truck and a minivan in Calgary's southwest. .
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a postal truck and a minivan in Calgary's southwest. . Geoff Smith/770 CHQR Global News

The driver of a minivan was rushed to hospital on Monday after a crash involving a postal truck.

According to police, the minivan caught fire after the noontime crash near Richmond Road and Sarcee Trail S.W.

READ MORE: RCMP suspect alcohol a factor in Alberta crash that injured 5 people, including 2 officers

According to EMS, the fire started shortly after the crash happened and bystanders had to pull the man, who was the only person in the van, to safety. He was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the postal truck was also taken to hospital in stable condition, EMS said.

Calgary police investigators were on the scene trying to determine what caused the crash.

