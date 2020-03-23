Man seriously injured in fiery Calgary crash involving postal truck

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a minivan was rushed to hospital on Monday after a crash involving a postal truck.

According to police, the minivan caught fire after the noontime crash near Richmond Road and Sarcee Trail S.W.

According to EMS, the fire started shortly after the crash happened and bystanders had to pull the man, who was the only person in the van, to safety. He was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the postal truck was also taken to hospital in stable condition, EMS said.

Calgary police investigators were on the scene trying to determine what caused the crash.

Story continues below advertisement