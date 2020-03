Send this page to someone via email

A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Calgary on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened in the northbound lanes of 36 Street N.E. south of 16 Avenue N.E. at 6:20 p.m.

EMS said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Calgary on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Michael King/Global News

The area was closed as police investigated.

