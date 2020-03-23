Peterborough Transit to run on reduced schedule during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Transit is reducing its busing hours in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city is also closing the customer service area at the Simcoe St. bus terminal, beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Buses will now run on an enhanced Sunday schedule, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until 7:20 p.m., a release from the City of Peterborough states. This includes the No. 12 Major Bennett route. Buses on Technology Drive will continue to be offered Monday to Friday, except for Good Friday.

Buses will operate on the same 40-minute service. The schedule changes come into effect March 31 and will remain in place indefinitely.

The city says the changes are being done to ensure the health of bus riders and transit staff during the pandemic.

“The City has been taking progressive action to keep this important service operating for people in our community who rely on public transit for their essential outings during the COVID-19 emergency,” commissioner of infrastructure and planning Cynthia Fletcher said in a press release. “This is another measure that preserves this important service while responding to the conditions of the COVID-19 emergency.”

Start times for the Handivan service remain unchanged, though the service will finish at 7:20 p.m. The Community Bus will operate from 9 a.m. until 4:50 p.m. seven days a week, including Good Friday.