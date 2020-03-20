Flames sign defencemen Mackey, Poolman

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames signed college free-agent defencemen Connor Mackey and Colton Poolman to one-year, entry-level contracts Friday.

The 23-year-old Mackey played the last three seasons with Minnesota State University (Mankato) in the NCAA, registering 18 goals and 61 points in 118 games.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound blue-liner from Barrington, Ill., had seven goals and 17 assists in 36 games in 2019-20. He was named to WCHA’s first all-star team after helping the Mavericks to a league-best 31-5-2 record.

The 24-year-old Poolman played four seasons at the University of North Dakota, putting up 18 goals and 75 points in 146 games.

The six-foot-one, 198-year-old native of East Grand Forks, Minn., captained the Fighting Hawks the last two seasons and is the younger brother of Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tucker Poolman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement