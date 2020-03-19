Stormy start to spring expected in London, Ont.: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement is in effect for London and the surrounding area.

According to Environment Canada, residents in London, Parkhill, and Eastern Middlesex County should expect significant rain, thunderstorms, and potential briefly severe wind gusts on the way.

Those in Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County will also be impacted.

The showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the region Thursday evening and continue overnight in some areas.

Depending on the area, Environment Canada said some of the storms will contain heavy downpours with local rainfall amounts of 25 mm in an hour possible.

They are predicting that some thunderstorms may have wind gusts as high as 90 km/h.

Come Friday morning, there is a more significant threat for high wind gusts into early afternoon as a cold front approaches, preceded by a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Friday there will be potential for wind gusts near or over 90 km/h as the band moves through.

Environment Canada said should the winds develop, power outages would likely occur in some areas.

