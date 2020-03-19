Peterborough police investigating break and enters at businesses

Peterborough police are investigating two reported break and enters at businesses this week.
The Peterborough Police Service says the first incident occurred at an Aylmer Street monument business where a clothing item and two prepaid credit cards were reportedly stolen. The business was locked at the time. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
The second break and enter occurred at a business in a strip mall on Lansdowne Street. Two iPad Air tablets were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Sunday and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the business was locked at the time.
Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
