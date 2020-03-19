Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigating break and enters at businesses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 10:48 am
Peterborough police are investigating two recent break and enters at businesses.
Peterborough police are investigating two recent break and enters at businesses. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are investigating two reported break and enters at businesses this week.

The Peterborough Police Service says the first incident occurred at an Aylmer Street monument business where a clothing item and two prepaid credit cards were reportedly stolen. The business was locked at the time. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Peterborough police investigating rash of vehicle break-ins

The second break and enter occurred at a business in a strip mall on Lansdowne Street. Two iPad Air tablets were reported stolen. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between Sunday and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the business was locked at the time.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Peterborough businesses suffering in light of COVID-19
Peterborough businesses suffering in light of COVID-19
