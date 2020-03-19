Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter on Parkhill Road West

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 10:32 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a reported break-and-enter early Thursday. Global News File

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a reported break-and-enter at a Parkhill Road West residence early Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says a neighbour saw two men leave a neighbouring residence around 12:50 a.m. Police say the complainant was aware the neighbour was not home at this time.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with assault at apartment complex — police

The complainant reportedly told police the suspects re-entered the residence through a rear door. The neighbour then called police, who arrived at the scene. However, the suspects had already fled the scene, police say.

According to police, it’s not known at this time what, if anything, was stolen.

The suspects are both described as men with an average build who were wearing grey hoodies. One suspect is six feet two inches tall, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites
Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePeterborough break and enterParkhill Road WestParkhill Road West break and enter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.