Peterborough police seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter on Parkhill Road West

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a reported break-and-enter at a Parkhill Road West residence early Thursday.

The Peterborough Police Service says a neighbour saw two men leave a neighbouring residence around 12:50 a.m. Police say the complainant was aware the neighbour was not home at this time.

The complainant reportedly told police the suspects re-entered the residence through a rear door. The neighbour then called police, who arrived at the scene. However, the suspects had already fled the scene, police say.

According to police, it’s not known at this time what, if anything, was stolen.

The suspects are both described as men with an average build who were wearing grey hoodies. One suspect is six feet two inches tall, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

1:47 Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites Police Services Board addresses COVD-19 and safe consumption sites