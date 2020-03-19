Cambridge Toyota still operating after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Operations are continuing at Cambridge’s Toyota plant despite an employee in the plastics maintenance area testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Toyota Canada says they were notified by Hamilton Public Health on Wednesday that an employee at the north plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last shift was March 12 and has been in self-isolation since then.

According to an internal memo obtained by Global News, at least 10 others who may have had close contact with the individual have been placed into self-isolation as well for 14 days.

Toyota Canada said the affected employees will not return to work until being cleared by a physician.

Several employees who have contacted Global News say they were sent home at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and the plant was shut down after the positive test was confirmed.

However, operations reportedly resumed on Thursday morning with no advisories to employees.

One employee who left out of fear for their own safety said they are being charged a personal day for doing so.

“I expressed my disgust with the company about how they handled this situation and told my HR rep that I would not lose a personal [day] over this, and how [shameful] it was for them to now punish me and others who left because of this virus,” the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said in an email.

In a statement to Global News, Toyota Canada said the appropriate protocols are being followed in consultation with public health officials.

“We have taken the added precaution of deep cleaning and disinfecting all areas in which the employees were working, and will continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities,” spokesperson Michael Bouliane said. “The health and safety of our team members, business partners and communities is our top priority.”

This news comes after the auto manufacturer announced that it would be closing all North American factories on Monday and Tuesday for thorough cleaning.

As of Thursday morning, Waterloo Region has 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

More to come.

