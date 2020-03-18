Coronavirus: B.C. government announces 9 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now nine cases of novel coronavirus in the Interior Health region, the provincial government announced on Wednesday.

In its daily session with the press regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C., health officials also announced 45 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 231, up from 186 on Tuesday.

Further, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 patients have been hospitalized because of coronavirus, including seven in intensive care.

The announcement came hours after the province declared a state of emergency earlier Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the government announced there were seven cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

Also Wednesday, a health clinic in Revelstoke announced a case of coronavirus in that small mountain city. Interior Health, though, wouldn’t confirm the case, citing privacy rights.

Provincially, there are 144 in Vancouver Coastal, 58 in the Fraser Valley health region, 16 on Vancouver Island and four in Northern Health.

According to one website, there were just under 215,000 cases of coronavirus world-wide, including 657 in Canada. However, B.C.’s stats weren’t up to date as of Wednesday afternoon, as it was still showing Tuesday’s stats.

“There are extraordinary times,” said Henry. “We took an extraordinary number of measures in the last few days to try and do everything that we can to try and stop the transmission of this virus in our communities and flatten out the curve over the next seven to 10 days.”

Henry added everything may seem like it’s fine, but that the virus is spreading.

“And the measures that we are requiring and asking of people are to try and prevent as much of that spread as we can,” said Henry, “and slow it down as much as we can, and protect those people who are most likely to have severe illness from this disease, particularly our seniors and elders, people with compromised immune systems [and] people with underlying illnesses.”

