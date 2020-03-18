Menu

Lifestyle

Prince George, Princess Charlotte to be homeschooled amid coronavirus outbreak

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted March 18, 2020 2:37 pm
Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be homeschooled amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Their school, Thomas’s Battersea, announced Wednesday that parents had been asked to keep their kids at home for the time being.

The children were due to finish for Easter break on March 26.

Thomas’s London Day Schools, which operates the school that George, six, and four-year-old Charlotte attend, said in a statement: “From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” they added, according to WWD.

The latest news comes after Buckingham Palace revealed Tuesday that there would be numerous changes made to the Queen’s schedule amid the virus outbreak.

Her Majesty will also be heading to Windsor for Easter a week earlier than planned.

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
