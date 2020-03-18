Menu

Detectives seek ‘persons of interest’ in St. Catharines nightclub shooting: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 5:34 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 5:37 pm
Niagara Police are looking for nine men they believe are connected to a shooting at Karma Night Club in St. Catharines on Sept. 29, 2019.
Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara police say they are interested in nine different men believed to be connected to a brazen shooting at a St. Catharines nightclub in the fall that sent six people to hospital.

Investigators have released security camera images taken from Sept. 29, 2019, showing several men in the area of St. Paul Street and Highway 406.

READ MORE: 6 injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines, police say

“At this time, we cannot specify what role any of the males pictured had in the shooting event that occurred,” PC Phil Gavin told Global News.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to help determine each male’s role. We are considering all nine males pictured as persons of interest.”

The incident sent four men and two women between the ages of 31 and 48 to hospital, two of them with serious injuries.

In February, with the aid of the York Regional Police emergency response unit, Niagara police executed a warrant at a home in Richmond Hill in connection with the shooting.

READ MORE: One suspect arrested in St. Catharines, Ont., nightclub shooting, second suspect still outstanding

Two men were arrested, with 33-year-old Saeed Savalanpour charged with seven offences, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The other man, Shane Jermaine Tyrell, 34, is facing unrelated firearms charges.

The shooting happened outside Karma nightclub on St. Paul Street, near Highway 406, at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Investigators do not believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111 ext. 9360 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

