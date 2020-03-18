1 dead in crash on Hwy. 7/8 near New Hamburg: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died following a crash on Highway 7/8 near New Hamburg on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the highway near Nafziger Road after a pickup truck and a car collided, according to police.
Police say one person was pronounced dead, and Highway 7/8 was closed between Nafziger Road and Foundry Street.
It’s not clear what caused the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact the OPP.
