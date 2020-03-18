Menu

1 dead in crash on Hwy. 7/8 near New Hamburg: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 9:51 am
OPP say one person is dead following a collision in New Hamburg on Wednesday morning.
OPP say one person is dead following a collision in New Hamburg on Wednesday morning. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say one person has died following a crash on Highway 7/8 near New Hamburg on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near Nafziger Road after a pickup truck and a car collided, according to police.

READ MORE: SIU clears Waterloo officer after man breaks arm during arrest

Police say one person was pronounced dead, and Highway 7/8 was closed between Nafziger Road and Foundry Street.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact the OPP.

