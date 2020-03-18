History of the ’90s podcast: Oklahoma City bombing

View link »

On this episode of History of the ’90s, host Kathy Kenzora is looking back at the devastating story of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Twenty-five years ago, on April 19, 1995, the face of terrorism in the United States changed forever when Timothy McVeigh detonated a five-ton truck bomb in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Oklahoma City, Okla. A total of 168 people were killed in the blast, including 19 children who attended a daycare centre on the second floor of the building.

Initially, media and others speculated that the explosion may have been the work of Islamist terrorists, but Americans were shocked to learn it was a former U.S. soldier who had taken aim at his own country.

READ MORE: Hundreds gather to mark 20th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing

On this episode, you will hear from a woman who survived the blast that killed many of her work colleagues and learn what it was like to be buried under mounds of concrete and granite, hoping that rescuers would find her.

Story continues below advertisement

If you enjoy History of the ’90s, please take a minute to rate it, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @1990shistory

Facebook: @1990shistory

Instagram: @that90spodcast

Email: 90s@curiouscast.ca

Guests:

Sekibakiba Peter Lekgoathi, PhD, associate professor of history at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘History of the 90s‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement

Open the Spotify app, search for “History of the 90s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the History of the 90s page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.