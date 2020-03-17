2 charged with forcible confinement after Sherwood Park assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested after RCMP responded to a call of a man being assaulted and confined in a Sherwood Park hotel room against his will.

Strathcona County RCMP responded to the incident at 7:15 a.m.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jabari Azizi, 32, of Edmonton and Kalea Nalani Clarke, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., have been charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault and extortion.

Both are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on March 18.

