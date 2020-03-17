Menu

Canada

2 charged with forcible confinement after Sherwood Park assault

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 17, 2020 1:13 pm
RCMP have laid charges in connection with an aggravated assault in Sherwood Park, Alta. .
RCMP have laid charges in connection with an aggravated assault in Sherwood Park, Alta.

Two people were arrested after RCMP responded to a call of a man being assaulted and confined in a Sherwood Park hotel room against his will.

Strathcona County RCMP responded to the incident at 7:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Man charged with aggravated assault after Calgary train incident in November

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jabari Azizi, 32, of Edmonton and Kalea Nalani Clarke, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., have been charged with forcible confinement, aggravated assault and extortion.

Both are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on March 18.

