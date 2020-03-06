5 Toronto detention centre guards charged with aggravated assault in alleged attack on inmate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

TORONTO – Police have charged five guards from the Toronto South Detention Centre with aggravated assault.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 20.

Police say six correctional officers at the centre assaulted a prisoner.

READ MORE: Labour disruption at Toronto jail after eight injured in alleged assault

They say the sixth man will be charged at a later date.

Police provided no other details of the alleged attack.

They say the five charged guards will appear in court on April 20.

Story continues below advertisement