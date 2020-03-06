Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

5 Toronto detention centre guards charged with aggravated assault in alleged attack on inmate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 4:18 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 4:19 pm
File photo of the Toronto South Detention Centre.
File photo of the Toronto South Detention Centre. Global News

TORONTO – Police have charged five guards from the Toronto South Detention Centre with aggravated assault.

The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 20.

Police say six correctional officers at the centre assaulted a prisoner.

READ MORE: Labour disruption at Toronto jail after eight injured in alleged assault

They say the sixth man will be charged at a later date.

Police provided no other details of the alleged attack.

They say the five charged guards will appear in court on April 20.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto assaultOntario JailsToronto South Detention CentreOntario detention centres
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.