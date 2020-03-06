5 Toronto detention centre guards charged with aggravated assault in alleged attack on inmate

TORONTO – Police have charged five guards from the Toronto South Detention Centre with aggravated assault.
The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 20.
Police say six correctional officers at the centre assaulted a prisoner.
They say the sixth man will be charged at a later date.
Police provided no other details of the alleged attack.
They say the five charged guards will appear in court on April 20.
