‘Cats’ nearly sweeps 2020 Razzies, takes home ‘worst picture’ of the year

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as The Razzies, honoured the worst achievements in film for 2019 on Monday.

Cats took home six Razzie Awards including Worst Picture of the Year.

In addition to winning the top prize, Cats also won five other awards and had a total of nine nominations. James Corden won Worst Supporting Actor for his role in Cats and Rebel Wilson won Worst Supporting Actress.

Cats won Worst Screen Combo for Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs and the film’s director Tom Hooper won for Worst Director and he shared Worst Screenplay with Lee Hall.

Non-Cats winners included John Travolta for Worst Actor for his role in The Fanatic & Trading Paint and Hilary Duff won Worst Actress for The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

The 40th annual Razzies ceremony was scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, but it was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they hosted a mini-ceremony on YouTube called “The Lock-Down Edition.”

Check out the full list of winners below.

Worst Picture

Cats (winner)

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

James Franco / Zeroville

David Harbour / Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey / Serenity

Sylvester Stallone / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint (winner)

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate (winner)

Anne Hathaway / The Hustle & Serenity

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry / (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden / Cats (winner)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / A Madea Family Funeral (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / Zeroville

Bruce Willis / Glass

Worst Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain / Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis / A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench / Cats

Fenessa Pineda / Rambo: First Blood

Rebel Wilson / Cats (winner)

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats (winner)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Fred Durst / The Fanatic

James Franco / Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg / Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper / Cats (winner)

Neil Marshall / Hellboy

Worst Screenplay

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper (winner)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate / Written by Danial Farrands

Hellboy / Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral / Written by Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood (winner)

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Rambo: Last Blood (winner)

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name (winner)

Keanu Reeves / John Wick 3 & Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler / Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez / Hustlers

Will Smith / Aladdin