Thompson RCMP ask for public’s help investigating events leading to man’s exposure death

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 6:16 pm
Mounties want the public's help establishing what happened leading up to the death of Preston Yellowback, 21, who died of exposure in Thompson March 8, 2020.
Mounties want the public's help establishing what happened leading up to the death of Preston Yellowback, 21, who died of exposure in Thompson March 8, 2020. Manitoba RCMP

Mounties in Thompson are asking for the public’s help tracing a man’s steps before he died of exposure last week.

RCMP say Preston Yellowback, 21, from Gods River, was found unresponsive in the snow near Spruce Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8.

Despite efforts to revive him, he was brought to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators now want to learn what he was doing prior, and believe he was at a house party on Juniper Drive in Thompson between 2:15 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on Yellowback’s activities March 8 is encouraged to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

