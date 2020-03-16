Coronavirus: Municipality of Brighton closes several public facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Municipality of Brighton is closing several public facilities until April 6.

The closures include King Edward Park Arena and Community Centre, Municipality of Brighton Library, Brighton YMCA, Codrington Hall, Hilton Hall and the curling club.

The public works operation building at 67 Sharp Rd. and Municipality of Brighton Administration Office at 35 Alice St. remain open, but residents are encouraged to not attend these buildings unless the matter is urgent.

Immediate Release: All Facility Closures and operational changes due to #COVID19 are listed in the media release attached. pic.twitter.com/8DuhrI8Vxn — Municipality of Brighton (@MunBrightON) March 16, 2020

All board and committee of council meetings have been cancelled for March and April.

Tax and water/sewer billing and installment due dates have been extended to the last business day in May.

Monday’s council meeting is proceeding without delegations and public question period. Residents are discouraged from attending. It will be the final council meeting until May.

