Coronavirus: Winnipeg Humane Society asks for fosters; Forks to stay open; Manitoba teachers ask for quick closure

The Winnipeg Humane Society says they’re hoping more people will step up to foster animals amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The province’s largest animal shelter sent out a message on social media Monday.

**URGENT CALL FOR FOSTERS** With all the uncertainty due to COVID-19, we are making plans to ensure all the animals are cared for during any scenario. If you can help foster an animal during this time, please fill out our online application. https://t.co/6hyEqrIdKt pic.twitter.com/gFdjMkaOsG — Winnipeg Humane Society (@WinnipegHumane) March 16, 2020

Those who are interested are asked to apply online.

The Forks will stay open to tourists and citizens alike for now.

In a statement sent to Global News Monday morning, the popular attraction said stores and restaurants are still open there.

“At this moment, recognizing that this is an ever-evolving situation, we are open and continuing to operate while rigorously complying with Manitoba Health guidelines,” said Larissa Peck, spokesperson for The Forks North Portage Partnership.

“We’re paying close attention to the situation and will take the lead of public heath authorities going forward.”

Manitoba teachers have asked that schools be shut down as soon as Wednesday.

In a letter sent to provincial education minister Kelvin Goertzen, the Manitoba Teachers Society say they can’t practice social distancing in small classrooms and that teachers should be able to work from home.

Read the full letter:

The letter from the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.

Minister Goertzen, who is also PC house leader, says the provincial budget will not be tabled Monday, blaming NDP delaying tactics.

The provincial budget was supposed to be tabled last Wednesday, but NDP are using points of privilege to essentially filibuster the process.

As far as the impending school suspension, all K to 12 schools (independent, private, public) are set to close next Monday for three weeks. Education Minister Goertzen says politicians are not making the call on when to close schools — that’s up to medical experts. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) March 16, 2020