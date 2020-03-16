Hamilton opens 2 assessment centres for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of COVID-19 assessment centres have been created in Hamilton.

They open Monday at Hamilton Health Sciences urgent care clinic at 690 Main St. W. and at the east end clinic at 2757 King St. E. that is operated by St. Joseph’s Healthcare.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health, says the centres will “help to contain the spread of infection in our community” while reducing pressure on the “already over-burdened health care system.”

The assessment centres are by appointment only for those who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health Services, based on symptoms (cough or fever), travel history and exposure to known cases.

Assessment Centres will see individuals who have a referral from their doctor or Hamilton Public Health Services by appointment only, based on symptoms (cough or fever), travel history and/or exposure to known cases.

The centres will assess patients and test for COVID-19, as appropriate, and patients will be given direction about how to treat their symptoms and take the next steps in their care.

The City of Hamilton adds that additional COVID-19 assessment centres may open later, as needed.

Before going to an assessment centre, individuals are asked to assess themselves at www.ontario.ca/coronavirus to determine if it is necessary to contact public health, their doctor or Telehealth Ontario for more guidance.

If a clinical assessment is necessary, individuals can call their family doctor; the Hamilton Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at (905) 974-9848; or Telehealth Ontario at 1 866-797-0000. Those health professionals can refer patients to an assessment centre.

Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday morning in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara.

The province has confirmed four new cases in Hamilton, one in Niagara Falls and one in Halton region. All of those infected are in self-isolation.

The updated numbers mean that as of March 16, there were nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton, three in Niagara Region and four in Halton Region.

There are no details on the latest positive cases in Hamilton and Niagara, but Halton’s case involves a man in his 30s and treated at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington after travelling in the U.S.

