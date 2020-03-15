Winnipeg police asking public for help after woman was robbed, assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help in solving a robbery and assault near the University of Winnipeg campus.

Police say on Tuesday, March 10, a woman in her 20’s was entering the U of W when a man came up behind her and stole the headphones she was wearing.

READ MORE: Woman dies following downtown collision involving Winnipeg transit bus

The thief — who was with three other women — fled, and the victim chased the group of four to the 400 block of Portage Avenue.

The female suspects then turned on the victim, assaulted her, and took her purse and cellphone.

The WPS is asking anyone who can identify the suspects in the above photo to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

0:44 Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted