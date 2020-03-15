Winnipeg police searching for missing 11 year old girl

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for your help in bringing an 11-year-old girl home.
Lailani Currie was last seen in the Unicity area of Winnipeg on the evening of Tuesday March 10.
She stands 5’4″ and has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey jacket over a red hoodie, with grey pants, white shoes and a blue backpack.
The WPS is concerned for her well-being and is asking anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
