Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

City of Toronto, unionized inside workers reach tentative deal to avert strike

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 12:36 am
Updated March 14, 2020 12:45 am
City of Toronto unveils plans for potential inside workers labour disruption
WATCH ABOVE: Just days after ratifying a deal to avoid a work-stoppage with its unionized outside workers, the City of Toronto is unveiling plans to deal with a potential job action from its inside workers. As Matthew Bingley tells us, a work stoppage could make life difficult for many residents. (March 9)

Shortly after a 12:01 a.m. strike and lockout deadline passed on Saturday, the City of Toronto and CUPE Local 79 announced a tentative agreement was reached.

In a statement released by the City on Saturday, staff called the proposed five-year contract “fair to Toronto residents and Local 79 workers.”

The union, which represents approximately 24,000 workers, said the agreement was reached shortly before 12:01 a.m. and came after “round-the-clock” bargaining.

READ MORE: City of Toronto unveils plans for potential labour disruption with inside workers

Details of the deal weren’t released pending votes by Toronto city council and members of CUPE Local 79.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the union said ratification will take place in about three weeks.

Among those who could have been on the picket lines would have been a large number of Toronto Public Health staff not working on the City’s COVID-19 response.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Toronto, unionized outside workers reach tentative agreement to avert strike

CUPE Local 79 represents workers in several City departments such as planning, recreation, child care, bylaw and licensing. Workers have been without a contract since the end of December.

Major bargaining issues involved job security, wages, benefits, and parental leave.

— With files from Matthew Bingley

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of TorontoCUPECupe Local 79Toronto labourCity of Toronto inside workersCity of Toronto CUPE Local 79CUPE Local 79 contract
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.